San Ġiljan coach Zejlko Kovacic said that his players’ superior physical condition made the difference as the Saints claimed the Knock Out title for the 14th time in their club history after defeating rivals Neptunes 13-10 on Wednesday.

For the Saints, their triumph in the knock out final was a real statement of intent and underlined the club’s current upper hand over their Balluta Bay rivals as this was the team’s second successive win over the Reds in the space of four days.

Kovacic admitted that the match turned out to be a topsy-turvy affair but hailed the players’ resolve to swing the match in their favour in the last two sessions.

“I have to give my congratulations to my team for a great performance,” Kovacic told the Times of Malta.

“I also want to heap praise on Neptunes for their approach to the match which made it very difficult for us. But obviously, I am very happy that we managed to win the match as it was a very hard encounter.

