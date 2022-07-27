Holders San Ġiljan had enough ammunition to brush aside a gritty Sirens side and thus book a place against Neptunes in next week’s BOV KO final.

Piloting his outfit from the bench against his former team, Marco Orlovic drew full dividends in the opening sessions.

Sirens even had the audacity of nosing in front early in the first quarter when John Napier and Mikhael Cutajar overturned Matthew Zammit’s early lead.

Midway through the first session, the Saints regained the lead through Darren Zammit.

The 3-2 first session lead for the holders was increased by just one goal in the second quarter when Zeljko Kovacic’s troops won the session with an identical 3-2 scoreline.

The Saints just could not raise their game in the third session when Napier cut the St Julian’s side leeway to just one goal before Zammit restored their two-goal cushion.

