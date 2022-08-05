SAN ĠILJAN 10

SLIEMA 9

(3-2, 2-3, 2-3, 3-1)

San Ġiljan OZO Group won the 2022 BOV women’s waterpolo KO after beating Sliema Arkadia 10-9 in the final at the National Pool.

The match was close and, in fact San Ġiljan only pulled away in the last session to finally get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Alyissa Diacono, author of three goals, struck the winner for the team coached by Gordon Zammit.

Two-goal Nadia Azzopardi managed to lift her side in crucial moments, while Francesca Paolella who also scored a hat-trick, was not enough to save Sliema.

Sliema took an early lead through Paolella but San Ġiljan turned it their way, only for the Blues to open a 5-4 advantage before Diacono made 5-5 at the end of the second session.

At this point, Sliema tried to take control for an 8-7 with just one session to go.

Click here for full story