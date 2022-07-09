Perhaps playing below par when facing a resolute Sliema side, San Ġiljan had to wait until the third quarter yesterday to inject their knowhow and turn the tables on their erstwhile disciplined opponents who conceded the game 8-6.

The two sides were facing each other again for the second time in the space of three days after San Ġiljan eliminated Sliema in the knock-out competition last Wednesday.

After conceding an early goal, the Blues found some rhythm with the deadly Jamie Gambin grabbing their first man-up opportunity.

In Nicholai Zammit, scorer of another three goals, San Ġiljan again had their chief goal-getter.

At the beginning of the second session, Zammit converted a penalty to make it 2-1 for the Saints.

But with Zeljko Kovacic’s team showing some wastefulness against an otherwise unyielding Sliema rearguard, the Blues took a deserved 3-2 lead by the end of the second session with their two goals coming from Liam Galea.

