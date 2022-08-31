Jake Micallef is set to become the second Malta U-19 international to join Portuguese giants Boavista, the Times of Malta can confirm.

In fact, Micallef is set to head to the Portuguese league alongside another Malta U-19 player Sean Gatt, who is on the books of Luxol St Andrews.

Boavista are one of the most successful clubs in Portugal and enjoy a great tradition in nurturing young talent and have put their eyes on securing the services of Micallef this summer.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a very positive season with San Ġwann in the Challenge League last season where he managed to amass 18 appearances.

