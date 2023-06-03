An independent inquiry and the first phase of the PWC report into allegations of financial irregularities and wrongdoing at San Andrea School have been concluded and will be shared with parents and staff in the coming days, the school said on Saturday.

San Andrea’s school board said: “We welcome the conclusion of these two important reports, which are key to providing everyone with more clarity and will enable us all to put this dark chapter behind us and start afresh for the good of our school and our children.”

The board said the reports have been passed on to the newly set up independent strategic review ommittee to analyse the findings, make its recommendations and propose any action that needs to be taken.

These reports will also be passed on to school staff and parents ahead of an information meeting next week to discuss the way forward, while the findings will also be made public.

Last November the school’s board appointed Judge David Scicluna to investigate the allegations of financial irregularities made by former assistant head Trevor Templeman.

It had also selected one of the Big Four audit firms PWC to carry out a separate fact-finding exercise in relation to the alleged financial irregularities at the school.

In the meantime, the board, made up of parents working voluntarily to restore confidence in the school, has been taking action on a number of fronts and a staff member has been suspended until further notice.

The former head of school, Stefania Bartolo, who had self-suspended herself when the controversy erupted, also resigned this week.

“We are confident that the findings will set the tone of how we plan to proceed and lead to greater transparency and accountability for the good of all," the board said.

Meanwhile, the Malta Union of Teachers said in a statement it has been following the situation at the school for the past months and has offered all support to the school and to educators.

It said it has not received any reports from members about their intention to leave San Andrea School.

However, educators, who continued to provide the best educational experience to students, wanted the unrest of the past months to be settled.

The union hoped that the school management continued to support the work of educators for the benefit of students and that the unrest of the past months is overcome.

It said it shall continue to support the school and educators.