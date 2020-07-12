San Andrea School has launched a music video - an acoustic cover of Foo Fighters: Times Like These.

Times Like These was chosen to salute the end of the scholastic year with an encouraging positive message appropriate for these challenging times.

This song projects a sweet message full of hope auguring for a better year to come.

Rights and licences were acquired and the work began. The school community came together, virtually and physically, always keeping in mind the importance of social distancing, to record this message of hope.

Recordings of students and staff singing were sent to producer and production manager David Micallef.

Other recordings took place in the school’s temporary recording studio.

The production came together when on July 1 parents, students and staff went to the school carpark with colourful banners portraying positive messages which were displayed on car roofs.

Everyone joined in on Zoom from the safety of their cars to sing along this message of hope for a better future while cameras went round and above the cars to film the event.

Educators who are performers in their own right - Yazmin Helledie (X Factor Malta), Tezara Saliba ( X FM 100.2), and Grecia Bezzina (Festival Internazzjonali tal-Kanzunetta Maltija) provided additional vocals.

Former San Andrean Matthew Muscat Drago was entrusted with the filming, directing and editing.