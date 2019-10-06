After two days at school getting to know their pupils, Grade 2 teachers at San Andrea School, L-Imselliet, decided to take their class outdoors to EcoFarm, l/o Mġarr. There they set up workshops in the various areas of the beautiful outdoor environment so that teaching and learning could take place in natural surroundings.

Activities promoting literacy included alphabet sequencing using wooden flashcards, an alphabet treasure hunt using pebbles, reading stories dealing with nature, letter formation exercises using stones, mud and soil, and other fun activities.

Using seashells the pupils counted, learnt number values and also observed shapes.

Mathematics was taught in various ways. Using trees, twigs, stones, seashells and various other objects found in their natural surroundings, the pupils counted, learnt number values and also observed shapes.

They also took part in various child-friendly science experiments during which they literally had a ‘field day’ looking at bugs, stones and leaves through new magnifying glasses.

The religion lesson was based on St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecologists, in the run-up to his feast day last Friday. Other subjects covered included Maltese, drama, art, music and PE.

Both the children and the teachers benefited from this fun-filled adventure, which proved to be a very positive experience and a brilliant start to another year of learning.

Given the school’s location in the countryside learning experiences are regularly held outdoors.