The main focus of this year’s ‘open week’ at San Andrea School, l-Imselliet, was that of exploring, appreciating and celebrating all kinds of diversity. It provided students a greater understanding of the many ways in which they may differ from one another but more importantly, of how they all still have the right to be loved, respected, included, and accepted. The title of the open week was ‘Our Loving Rainbow’.

Unlike other years, the word ‘open’ had to be moulded to fit within the parameters of the current pandemic situation. Whereas in previous years, ‘open week’ referred to the fact that the school opened its doors to parents and guardians, this year it held a dual meaning with a broader perspective for students and staff; they were invited to ‘open’ the minds and their hearts to themselves, each other and to all those who, for some reason or another, are different to them.

School head Stefania Bartolo commented: “San Andrea School aims to create a better world for our children; one that nurtures love, acceptance and community, and eliminates exclusion, prejudice and hate. It strives to create an environment where everyone can be all they wish to be while still feeling like they belong. It is just like mosaic pieces: which when seen individually, they are different in colour, size, shape and texture. Each one intriguing, imperfect and fascinating in its own way. Each one beautiful. When all the mosaic pieces come together, you get a spectacular result. Each piece is very much unique yet nonetheless, fits harmoniously within the whole.

“This is what San Andrea School has created – an environment where everyone can be all they wish to be while still feeling like they belong. Differences are respected, valued and recognised. We believe diversity is a strength, and it should be celebrated and respected by all the school’s students, educators and parents alike.”

We believe diversity is a strength, and it should be celebrated - School head Stefania Bartolo

The students, she added, know that school is a place where they can “open up”, flourish and blossom, into their unique and beautiful selves while simultaneously “being open”, loving and caring to others, despite everything that makes them different.

The highlight of the week was at a private obstacle course, Grid Kids, where students with different abilities participated.

Throughout the week, the students and staff were engaged in numerous activities relating to discussing and celebrating various kinds of diversity. The highlight of the week was at a private obstacle course, Grid Kids, where students with different abilities participated.

The school, in collaboration with the Malta Paralympic Committee, has also embarked on a pilot project entitled ‘I’mPossible’ which is a focused on teaching children about the values of equality. This platform seeking to help children understand that even if different persons have different abilities, they can still work together.