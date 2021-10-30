A video by San Andrea School calling for immediate action on climate change has been declared winner of the public vote award at the Malta Climate Action Awards 2021.

The video – Sing for the Climate – Do it Now! – is set to the melody of the anti-fascist resistance anthem ‘Bella Ciao’. The producer was David Micallef.

He was also nominated for best producer at the Cannes World Film Festival for Remember the Future. The video was also a finalist at the same festival, had an Official Selection at KIDS FIRST! Film Festival and was a semi-finalist at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

“As a school, we feel that climate change is the greatest challenge of our time and a challenge that will shape the lives of future generations,” Stefania Bartolo, head of school said.

“We must teach young people everything we now know about this crisis, beginning with the fact that it is man-made, serious and very solvable. This project is, in fact, a result of a great team working together against all adversities during such unprecedented times to create awareness and to empower our students.”

The Malta Climate Action Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the actions and achievements taken by local businesses, public and private organisations, groups and individuals in the fight against climate change across the Maltese Islands.

The awards will seek to act as a catalyst in encouraging and inspiring others to take action towards reducing emissions and adapting to climate change.

San Andrea School expressed its thanks to Nic Balthazar, originator of the campaign ‘Sing For The Climate (Belgium)’ who had shown this video during COP21 – Paris Climate Change Conference.

The school’s music video took a totally different dimension as Project Maleth joined forces and transmitted it live from outer space at the International Space Centre when Maltese scientists, led by Joseph Borg, conducted biomedical research using a Biocube.