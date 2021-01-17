Last month, San Anton School parents, students and staff took part in various fundraising initiatives in a community effort to raise funds for Hospice Malta. The impressive sum of €6,000 was collected via parent donations, student pocket-money collections, Christmas Jumper Days and an Act of Kindness Calendar.

While thanking everyone for their generous response, San Anton School head Sandro Spiteri said: “This initiative was grounded in the educational and social engagement ethos of the San Anton School community. Our families, students and staff strive to reach out to support the vulnerable in our society in concrete ways.”

At presentation ceremony held at the school last week Dr Spiteri and chief operations officer Denise Zammit presented the funds to Hospice Malta chief relations officer Andrew Zammit on behalf of the school community.

Kenneth Delia, Hospice Malta’s chief executive officer, commented: “Our goal at Hospice Malta is to keep making a difference in the lives of many more patients and their families at a most vulnerable time. With help from generous benefactors like yourselves, we pledge to maintain the excellent delivery of our services.”