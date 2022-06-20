San Anton School has become the first school to have ever been granted the Equality Mark certification by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE).

This certification is based on evidence of a true commitment by San Anton School to implement relevant policies and practices that concern gender equality and family-friendly measures at the place of work, and in the access to and provision of goods and services.

Minister for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality, Byron Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg, presented the award to the school’s head of human resources, Natalie Muscat, at a ceremony held recently.