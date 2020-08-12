Wednesday’s last BOV National League Crossovers match between San Ġiljan ASC and Birżebbugia ASC had to be postponed following confirmation of a player, whose identity is unknown so far, having tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite the earlier matches having already been played, Malta Aquatic Sports Association issued a statement ahead of the match in question announcing its rescheduling as a measure of health and safety as Malta reaches a new high in cases.
