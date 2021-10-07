San Ġiljan ASC player Andreas Galea is set to spend the next few months in Italy after reaching an agreement to join Serie A2 side Lavagna.

Galea is seen as one of the most established players in Maltese waterpolo and has been a mainstay in the San Ġiljan side that has enjoyed so much success during the last few seasons.

The 25-year-old Malta international is set to play for teh Italian side in the winter season where they will be competing in the Serie A2 Girone Nord League.

“In the coming days, San Giljan ASC senior player Andreas Galea, will be joining Italian Serie A2 team Lavagna to play in the Serie A2 Girone Nord League,” San Ġiljan ASC said in a statement.

