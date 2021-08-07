After going down to Neptunes last Wednesday and conceding the first spot to their Balluta rivals, San Giljan were back to winning ways when they defeated Sliema by a three-goal margin in a match that produced 25 goals.
San Giljan cashed in on their opening man-up situations. Two goals, both on man-ups were scored by Ben Plumpton. Nicholas Bugelli made it 2-1 before the end of the first session.
