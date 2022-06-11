Sirens and Birzebbugia are both on the brink of clinching a place in the Premier league after winning their second consecutive match.

The possibility of these two teams and Birzebbugia finishing their commitments on equal points in Group A is still in the frame, in which case, the team’s direct encounters would determine the teams’ destination.

The Northenders swept past the Citizens in no uncertain manner, rattling in the goals for a 13-6 success which put paid to Valletta’s hopes of keeping their place in the premier league since they lost against both teams.

