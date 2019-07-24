San Ġiljan may have had a couple of hiccups so far this season. But they have a knack of running into form at the right moment and their opponents are well aware of the Saints’ potential.

Marko Orlovic’s troops demolished Sirens whose steam ran out early in the second session.

Things went from bad to worse for the Northerners, not only because they lost heavily but also because they finished fourth in the standings and a tough outing awaits them against Exiles, who had already turned out to be a hard nut to crack for the St. Paul’s Bay outfit in the knock-out competition.

San Ġiljan’s superiority from the late stages of the first session onwards was beyond question.

This time, Matthew Zammit (seven goals) and Niksa Dobud ( four goals) had no noose around them and played to their colleagues with gusto and good effect. The Saints finished third and will face Marsaxlokk in the quarter-finals.

Sirens took an early two-goal lead that was wiped out in a six-goal blitz during the latter stages of the first session with San Ġiljan relying on the explosive left-hander Matthew Zammit, author of a hat-trick, the last being a super back-hand.

At this point, San Ġiljan looked to have the measure of their opponents with a great shot from Andreas Galea, another effort by Zammit and a penalty by Niksa Dobud with the Saints extending their lead 11-4 before change of ends.

There was no stopping the Saints now, as Matthew Zammit and the rejuvenated Dobud helped their side to complete the rout.

Presciutti completed his hat-trick before San Ġiljan transferred the ball quickly upfront and a rapid shot on a cross-pass by Darren Zammit, maintained the Saints’ 10-goal cushion.

San Ġiljan altered the tempo of their game and scored almost at will to leave their opponents bewildered. The 17-8 hiding says it all.

In a match to determine which team would end as wooden spoonists in the standings before the play-offs, Exiles put a very good showing to beat Marsaxlokk who thus finished bottom of the table.

Exiles were twice caught up early on but took a 4-2 first session lead. In the opening minutes of the second session, Nicky Paris completed his hat-trick with a brace in quick succession to somewhat put Exiles four goals clear.

An identical scoreline in the second session extended Exiles’ lead to 8-4 before ends were shifted.

The third was more productive in terms of goals with Exiles ending in front 12-7. Exiles held their own in the last session albeit finishing on the losing side, with more goals from Aurelien Cousin (two) and the perky Michele Stellini to bring Exiles’ tally to 15.

In the lower division, Valletta earned the right to figure in the First Division final after disposing of Birżebbuġa, thus avoiding the play-offs’ quarter-finals.

The team from the capital had an edge throughout, both in swimming and in execution, with five-goal Michele Mifsud being the main threat for the winners, followed by Miguel Zammit as their foreign duo Sasa Misic and Dmitri Kholod had a quiet evening in the water.

Sirens 8

San Ġiljan 17

(3-7, 1-4, 1-4, 3-2)

Sirens: N.Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory 1, C. Presciutti 3, P. Privitera, M. Grech 1, J. Brownrigg, I. Riolo, V. Gallo 3, J. Napier, E. Aquilina, L. Caruana, M. Sciberras, G. Galea Curmi.

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, B. Grech, A. Galea 1, N. Dobud 4, G. Molina, M. Zammit 7, B. Plumpton 1, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit 1, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 3, T. Micallef

Refs: Peter Balzan, Domenico Rotondano.

Marsaxlokk 11

Exiles 15

(2-4, 2-4, 3-4, 4-3)

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Calleja, M. Cacici, T. Agius 2, J. Galea, A.Vlahovic 3, I. Nagaev 5, S. Micallef, R. Scerri, M. Pace, L. Saliba, F. Buhagiar.

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini 4, A. Magri, M. Jelaca, T. Sullivan, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 1, A. Cousin 3, N. Paris 3, P. Parnis, M. Martin.

Refs: Stefan Licari, Domenico Rotondano.

Valletta 17

Birżebbuġa 11

(3-1, 6-4, 4-4, 4-2)

Valletta: R.Sciortino, J Spiteri Staines 2, A. Agius 1, P. Borg, A. Bianchi 2, R. Mock, D. Paolella, M. Mifsud 5, C. Zammit, M. Zammit 3, D. Kholod 1, N. Farrugia 1, R. Bonnici, M. Cordina 2, S. Misic.

Birżebbuġa: D. Spiteri, M. Borg, N. Cassar, D. Pace Lupi, C. Mifsud 1, A. Petkovic 2, S. Vassallo 1, D. Cutajar 1, J. Bajada 2, M. Cutajar, A. Goreta 4, M. Ortoleva, J. Cremona

Refs: Ronnie Spiteri, Andrea Zedda.