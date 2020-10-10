San Ġiljan are the champions for 2020. They edged out Neptunes 9-8 in the second match of the play-off final to stay unbeaten and dethrone their rivals for their 11th success.

The Saints success had a solid base of performers under the shrewd Dorian Pisani. The former Marsacala coach must receive enormous credit for re-discovering the team’s hunger for honours.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta