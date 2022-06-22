San Ġiljan struck a psychological blow on Sliema when they drew the first blood in their first encounter.

The match of the week saw these two title contenders lock horns in front of the biggest crowd of the season in a match that had both contestants battling it out for supremacy, but which finally went the way of the Saints courtesy of a solid display of waterpolo.

Wednesday’s match proved to be an acid test for Sliema, winners of the Enemed Cup and Winter League as they failed to make the grade and match their opponents in an intimidating game with San Ġiljan firing all cylinders, showing their true mettle.

