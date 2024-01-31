Malta national team goalkeeper Jake Tanti will continue his career abroad after he agreed on a deal to sign for Spanish top-flight side CN Mataro.

The announcement was made by Malta champions San Ġiljan who are hoping will help Tanti to further maximise his undoubted talent.

“National team captain and Senior Team goalkeeper Jake Tanti will be joining CN Mataro in the Spanish premier league until the end of May as their first goalkeeper,” San Ġiljan said in a statement.

“CN Mataro are already qualified for the Spanish Cup which is played by the top 8 teams of the first round of the Spanish League. This competition enjoys a huge audience.

