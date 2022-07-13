San Ġiljan were good enough to give Sirens a two-goal start before turning the game around in the last session on Wednesday.

What was a bright kick-start by Sirens, when they took a 2-0 early lead and kept their two-goal cushion by the end of the second session, turned out to be nothing but a poisoned chalice for the team managed by Marco Orlovic.

As many had expected, San Giljan managed to overcome that early wobble and eventually went into overdrive in the final session without actually hitting slick form.

Sirens were off to a meteoric start as they took an early 2-0 lead through Jerome Zerafa Gregory and Matthew Sciberras.

Matthew Zammit was back in the water in the second session after having not been risked in their match against Sliema to nurse a cut above his knee. He immediately made his presence felt with a beautiful swivelling backhand. But Sirens, through the impressive Sciberras and Paul Serracino, edged Sirens further ahead on 4-2.

This was a cue for Zeljko Kovacic to throw Zammit again in the pool. The San Giljan captain earned a penalty which was converted by Nikolai Zammit. But Matthias Azzopardi made it 5-3 by the end of the second session.

In the third session, San Giljan summoned all their know-how to level the score on 5-5 before Ken Erdogan beat the buzzer for a 6-5 score. But San Giljan equalised again through Andreas Galea at the end of the third quarter.

With San Giljan chasing their opponents all the time, it was left to Ben Plumpton to put them in front for the first time with a goal in the fourth session before the victory for the team guided by Kovacic being rounded by Jake Bonavia.

Read more here...