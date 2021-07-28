Rivals San Ġiljan and Neptunes started in the crossovers phase with two wins, albeit they attained victory in a completely different manner.

A very close encounter between San Ġiljan and Sliema was resolved in extremis in favour of the team that had a longer bench.

But one cannot deny that Sliema’s fighting qualities are second to none after they succeeded to stun the Saints courtesy of an astonishing comeback.

With Ryan Coleiro in goal in lieu of the injured Jake Tanti, San Ġiljan pressed on the accelerator from the word ‘go’.

It had looked all over for Sliema as they fumbled against a slick St Julian’s side who had done everything right to take a 6-0 lead early in the second session.

