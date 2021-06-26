NEPTUNES 8

SAN ĠILJAN 11

(1-3, 3-1, 2-5, 2-3)

San Ġiljan succeeded to wrest the Enemed Cup title from Neptunes to remain in contention and in the process, inflict a first defeat on their rivals.

Neptunes will surely lament the absence of their influential duo – Jordan Camilleri and Steven Camilleri.

But it is to the Saints’ credit that in a must-win scenario, they fully exploited their opponents’ handicap, especially in the third session during which a five-goal blitz tore the team from Sliema to shreds.

The two teams will meet again in today’s title decider.

A 3-1 cushion obtained in the opening session and boosted by Matthew Zammit’s brace opened for the Saints’ steamrolling victory. He provided his team with the scoring power as he eventually took up his tally to four goals.

