n and Neptunes, the top-ranked teams in this season’s Premier Division, will go head to head for the title crown this evening in the first of the best-out-of-three play-off series at the National Pool.

These two rivals have been the protagonists of some fascinating championship showdowns over the years and it is likely that they will be providing another spectacular series for the huge crowd that is expected to throng the National Pool on Saturday evening.

The two teams come into the final on the back of some convincing performances in the last week or so.

San Ġiljan, the current Malta champions, produced the most impressive display in the Premier Division semi-finals as they brushed aside Sliema ASC 14-11 in what was a ruthless display.

