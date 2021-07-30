San Ġiljan and Neptunes registered comfortable victories before facing each other next Wednesday to end the crossover phase.

Neptunes chalked up their expected victory over Birzebbuga 12-5 in the second match on yesterday’s card.

After the Camilleri brothers, Steven (2) and Jordan, opened their teams’ accounts in the first session, Neptunes strolled to a 6-0 advantage that was reduced by one goal before the second session ended.

Birżebbuġa’s five goals, which included two great shots by David Cutajar, and a slight decrease in Neptunes’ scoring-rate made the gap less yawning for Pierre Borg’s team.

