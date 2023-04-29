San Ġiljan confirmed their team-to-beat status when they kept their perfect record with a convincing win over Neptunes to clinch the Winter League with maximum points.

Critics and pundits consider San Ġiljan as the best waterpolo team in Malta and have been talking up their chances of winning a quadruple of trophies this year having already landed the curtain-raiser Enemed Cup.

The return of overseas players in our domestic league will surely have an impact on the respective team’s fortunes but San Ġiljan seem to be a cut above the rest.

It was San Ġiljan who drew first blood racing to 3-0 lead to suggest an upset for Neptunes may not be on the cards.

They took an early lead through Darren Zammit, who profited from deflection to poke the ball home. They made it 2-0 through Nikolai Zammit before Ben Plumpton made three-nil from eight metres out.

