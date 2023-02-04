SLIEMA 8

SAN ĠILJAN 11

(0-4, 3-1, 3-4, 2-2)

SLIEMA

N. Grixti, J. Gabaretta 1, L. Galea 2, D. Rizzo, K. Borg, B. Cachia, J. Cutajar, M. Mifsud, J. Brownrigg, E. Schembri, Z. Mizzi, D. Zammit 5, A. Bugeja.

SAN GILJAN

J. Tanti, N. Bugelli 1, A. Galea 1, G. Bonavia, R. Caruana 1, M. Zammit 1, B. Plumpton 1, J. Bonavia 2, J.Abela 3, N. Zammit 1, D. Zammit, N. Bonavia, G. Borg.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Ronnie Spiteri

San Ġiljan made sure of collecting maximum spoils after a whirlwind start which earned them a 4-0 lead inside the opening quarter.

By virtue of this win, San Ġiljan topped the final classification and earned the Enemed Cup for the third time.

The signs at the start of the game were hardly encouraging for Sliema as Ben Cachia’s contribution to the game lasted just 80 seconds when he was excluded with substitution for retaliation. A handicap that Sliema hardly had time to overcome as San Ġiljan started like a whirlwind.

The Saints had a headstart courtesy of Ben Plumpton and a close-range conversion from Jeremy Abela.

Read full report on ww.sportsdesk.com.mt