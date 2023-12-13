SLIEMA 10

SAN ĠILJAN 16

(2-7, 4-5, 2-0, 2-4)

SLIEMA

N. Grixti, P. Tabone, L. Galea 7, D. Rizzo 2, J. Cassar, B. Cachia, T. Camilleri, S. Engerer, J. Brownrigg 1, J. Chircop, G. Gatt, D. Zammit, A. Theuma, J. Sciberras, T. Fenech.

SAN ĠILJAN

J. Tanti, N. Bugelli 2, A. Galea 2, B. Plumpton, R. Caruana, B. Plumpton, M. Zammit 1, J. Bonavia 2, D. Tully 1, J. Abela 1, N. Zammit 2, D. Zammit 3, N. Schiavone 2, G. Borg, S. Cutajar, N. Bonavia.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Peter Balzan.

San Ġiljan continued where they left off last summer when they landed the first title of the season – the Enemed Cup – at the expense of Sliema.

Scaling new heights is a known target for San Ġiljan. Their insatiable desire for honours is typical for a club that won an unprecedented clean sweep of titles last year.

They vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of more honours and in fact, they recalled Ben Plumpton and Nikolai Zammit, both players were plying their trade in Italy with R.N. Camogli (Serie A1) and Aquatico Pescara (Serie B) respectively.

A strong take-off and some clinical finishing helped San Ġiljan put the seal on their undoubted power and precision which was underlined by superior pace on their way to a convincing win over Sliema to retain the Enemed Cup.

