San Ġiljan rediscovered their bearing to snatch top spot in Group A away from Sliema when they beat the Blues 11-7 in a one-sided affair.

The team guided by Marko Orlovic managed to break their opponents’ resistance with two goals apiece from Andreas Galea and Paul Fava while Matthew Zammit grabbed a hat-trick to surge into a 7-4 lead at the halfway stage.

Sliema were never in the game and the most they could do was to close the gap in the latter sessions, never mind redressing the imbalance, which twice had the Blues in the third session cut the leeway, only to see San Ġiljan extending their lead again.

The Blues also suffered the definite expulsion of Jamie Gambin in the third quarter but they had long thrown in the towel as some deadly finishing from Guillermo Molina and Niksa Dobud found no answer from a generous but brittle Sliema.

After decades in the wilderness, Marsaxlokk served notice that their team could very well make it a fruitful season, after making it to the Premier Division at the expense of Valletta.

Marsaxlokk’s credentials before the season started were pointing towards a confirmation after winning three consecutive titles in the lower division and yesterday they made the quantum leap in a hard-fought victory over Ta’ Xbiex to secure a historic berth in the Premier Division.

Joseph Cremona’s side pipped Ta’ Xbiex in a close encounter.

Ta’ Xbiex’s resilience was evident in Niall Saliba who hit a hat-trick.

But Marsaxlokk fought back after being in arrears, to draw level at 4-4 in the opening session, before extending their advantage to four goals by the end of the third.

Ta’ Xbiex fought back in the last quarter but their hopes of a comeback were cut short by Nagaev who made it a final 12-11.

MARSAXLOKK 12

TA’ XBIEX 11

(4-4 , 4-2, 3-2, 1-3 )

MARSAXLOKK: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Calleja, M. Martellacci 1, T. Agius 1, J. Galea, A. Vlahovic 5, I. Nagaev 4, S. Micallef, R. Scerri, M. Cacici, O. Zammit, F. Buhagiar, M. Pace, K. Galea 1.

TA’ XBIEX: Z. Sciberras, R. Greco, M. de Marco, N. Schiavone, M. Carani, G. Blundell, D. Fenech, N. Saliba 3, N. Kacar 4, G. Sammut, K. Tanti 1, N. Gitto 3, A. Theuma.

Refs: Ronnie Spiteri, Gianfranco Bonavita

SAN ĠILJAN 11

SLIEMA FRANK SALT 7

(4-2, 3-2, 2-2, 2-1)

SAN ĠILJAN: J. Tanti, B. Grech, A. Galea 2, N. Dobud 2, G. Molina 2, M. Zammit 3, B. Plumpton, K, Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit, P. Fava 2, Dino Zammit 1, T. Micallef.

SLIEMA: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 2, G. Subotic 2, J. Sciberras, M. Meli 1, N. Hoznyansky, M. Spiteri Staines , L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin 1, Z. Mizzi, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

Refs: Mario Dalli, Stefano Scappini.

PLAYING ON SATURDAY

Group B: 4.45pm Valletta vs Otters; 7.15pm Neptunes vs Sirens. Group A: 6pm Exiles vs Birżebbuġa.