VALLETTA 7

SAN ĠILJAN 11

(3-4, 1-0; 1-2, 2-5)

San Ġiljan pulled away in the last session when Dorian Pisani started drafting in a couple of established players in the water to keep them in the hunt for the ENEMED Cup. They will now meet Sliema on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final.

Three-goal Ben Plumpton managed to lift his side in crucial moments, while Nikolai Zammit, who also scored a hat-trick, was not enough to save Valletta.

San Ġiljan surged into a 4-2 lead before Nikolai Zammit pushed Valletta one goal adrift at the end of the opening session.

Valletta goalkeeper Thomas Micallef distinguished himself with some fine blocks in the second session as an early goal from Niki Lanzon saw both teams level on 4-4 at half-time.

An aggressive feud between Micallef and Ben Plumpton went unnoticed and this drew a strong reaction from the Valletta clan.

