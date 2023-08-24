San Ġiljan roared into the Premier Division final when they punished an erratic Sliema ASC 14-11 to set up a final showdown against Neptunes next week.

Meeting the Blues just a few days after defeating them in the Knock Out final, the Saints were at their clinical best.

After seeing an early advantage cancelled out by Sliema, San Ġiljan showed all the attributes of champions when they exposed their opponents’ sloppiness in front of goal when they netted four goals without reply in the third session to take a commanding lead which they maintained in the end.

Their reward is a showdown with their nemesis Neptunes, with the first match scheduled for Monday.

