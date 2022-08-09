San Giljan, at times at their devastating best, made short shrift of Sirens and the Saints’ 14-12 victory secured them a place in the Play-off finals.

Sirens remained buoyant in the first quarter when they shared six goals with their opponents but were completely submerged in the second, during which they conceded seven goals.

Sirens took the lead through Matthew Sciberras with San Giljan overturning the scoreline. Sirens’ 2-2 equaliser was followed by the Saints’ third goal through Nikolai Zammit. Both sides were forced to shoot from a distance as Isiah Riolo was afforded space to make it 3-3.

Yet that late equaliser could do very little against the avalanche that Sirens hit in the second session.

The Saints found some rhythm with Nikolai Zammit and Andreas Galea orchestrating play on the outside positions. With Matthew Zammit – scorer of four goals – given significant attention in the centre, the St Julian’s side were still too strong in their forays asBen Plumpton looked supreme.

It was already time for Zeljko Kovacic to ring in some changes through substitutions. San Giljan edged their opponents 2-1, leaving them 12-6 in front at the start of the fourth.

Pride was at the core of Sirens’ efforts in the last session as San Giljan grew casual as Marco Orlovic’s side cut the leeway considerably for a 14-12 final score.

