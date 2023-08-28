San Ġiljan have made it a clean sweep of five honours in a season – an unprecedented feat in the local game as they have now added the BOV Premier Division to the Knock-Out, President’s Cup, Winter League, and Enemed Cup won previously throughout a memorable season for the Saints.

They also made a second consecutive double, the third double in four years, and a fifth in nine years. San Ġiljan have been such a dominant force in the local waterpolo scene in the late years of the new millennium.

That in a nutshell was the main talking point after Monday’s success over the Balluta Bay team which earned San Ġiljan their 13th league crown in their history.

The crunch match in the season’s plum competition again went their way to win the Play-off series 2-0. They summoned all the adrenaline in their system to annihilate their fierce opponents.

