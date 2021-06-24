SLIEMA 8

SAN ĠILJAN 12

(2-3, 3-2,1-2, 2-5)

San Ġiljan kept their hopes of landing the ENEMED Cup alive with a hard-earned win over Sliema at Tal-Qroqq on Thursday.

The Saints had Matthew Zammit back in form as Dino Zammit was also in inspirtial mood.

It was only in the last session that San Ġiljan managed to pull away, mainly through their class and experience. On Thursday, they had to win at all costs to stay in contention and some fine goalkeeping by Jake Tanti also helped the side to preserve the lead in third session.

With Sliema now eliminated from the Enemed Cup, San Ġiljan must beat Neptunes tomorrow first, to meet them again in the title decider on Sunday. A win for Neptunes tomorrow will see them win the cup.

