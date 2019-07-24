San Ġiljan and Sirens both won their right to meet Sliema and Neptunes respectively in the semi-finals after easing past their opponents in the first of a possible three play-off matches.

As per this year’s ASA regulations, the teams finishing above their opponents, were given a 1-0 headstart in the play-offs, which meant that both San Ġiljan and Sirens needed to just overcome Marsaxlokk and Exiles respectively once, to secure their semi-final placing.

A high-scoring first session which Sirens shaded 5-4 made for a solid base that helped the northerners keep their noses in front against Exiles, conducting the scoreline throughout.

In the first session, Sirens led most of the time with veteran Paul Privitera providing the main scoring guns with four goals.

But it was far from a one-man show as the team managed to eke their combative qualities to twice annul a goal deficit and opening a two-goal cushion before Marko Jelaca made it 5-4.

Sirens kept pegging Exiles to extend their lead to 9-6 by the half-way mark.

Exiles had no answer to perpetual motion of Christian Presciutti and the versatile Valentino Gallo who both struck in the second session.

Aurelien Cousin scored at both ends of the second session to give some hope to Exiles.

But Sirens were back in the driving seat as Presciutti and Gallo, veterans Edward Aquilina and John Brownrigg together with youngsters Luke Caruana and Mark Grech shared the goals to all but wrap up the win as Sirens extended their lead to 16-8.

In the last session, Exiles found their scoring rhythm to end their season on winning note.

Earlier on, San Ġiljan took Marsaxlokk by storm to ease to a 18-12 victory.

Niksa Dobud and Matthew Zammit, who scored six goals apiece, played a key role to help Marko Orlovic’s men to an easy victory.

The presence of six-goal Ivan Nagaev and Andrija Vlahovic, author of four goals, did very little to contain the vastly superior opponents who scored at will after the change of ends.

San Ġiljan made a steady start for a 6-3 lead in the opening quarter.

Both sides focused on manning the opposing centres but the Saints managed to create more space for themselves with Zammit helping himself to a hat-trick early on.

Marsaxlokk were unperturbed as they managed to pull some goals back and cut San Ġiljan’s leeway to just one goal to end the second session 8-7.

Turning point

The turning point arrived two minutes into the third session when Marsaxlokk goalkeeper Ryan Coleiro was sent off with substitution for protests after reacting badly to a decision by referee Mario Dalli.

At this point, Marsaxlokk were unable to keep up the scoring rhythm of their opponents as San Ġiljan netted through Darren Zammit, Matthew Zammit twice, Molina and Paul Fava to again bring serenity to their camp and start the last part of the game five goals ahead.

The exchanges in that final session were of academic interest as San Ġiljan opened a six-goal lead despite Marsaxlokk’s bold efforts to make the score more respectable.

Summaries

Sirens 17

Exiles 13

(5-4, 4-2, 7-2, 1-5)

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti 5, P. Privitera, 4, M. Grech 1, J. Brownrigg 1, I. Riolo 1, V. Gallo 2, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 1, L. Caruana 1, M. Sciberras, O. Gauci.

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 3, T. Sullivan 3, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 3, A. Cousin 2, N. Paris 1, P. Paris 1.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Alessandro Severo.

San Ġiljan 18

Marsaxlokk 12

(6-3, 2-4, 5-1, 5-4)

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, B. Grech, A. Galea 1, N. Dobud 6, G. Molina 1, M. Zammit 6, B. Plumpton, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit 2, P. Fava 1, Dino Zammit 1, T. Micallef

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi 2, L. Calleja, M. Cacici, T. Agius, J. Galea, A.Vlahovic 4, I. Nagaev 6, S. Micallef, R. Scerri, M. Pace, L. Saliba, F. Buhagiar.

Refs: Mario Dalli, Massimiliano Sponza.