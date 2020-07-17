Wins for San Ġiljan and Sliema were on the cards when the two teams met Sirens and Exiles in Enemed Cup semis on Friday.

Any semblance of resistance from Exiles slightly evident in the second session, soon fizzled out as Sliema took over completely to continue widening the scoreline.

Earlier, the Saints cantered to a big victory against a fragile opposition put up by Sirens. San Ġiljan and Sliema now meet in tomorrow’s Enemed Cup final.

Sliema took off solidly to build a 3-0 advantage by the end of the first session with their goals coming from Jamie Gambin, Michael Spiteri Staines and John Brownrigg.

Exiles pulled back two goals through Mark Fenech and Timmy Sullivan. But the Sliema had a good 5-2 base by the halfway mark with Zach Mizzi scoring twice.

Three quick goals extended the Blues advantage to 8-2 before the gap was reduced 8-3 by the end of the third session. The match had long been over as a contest moreso when Nicholas Bugelli cancelled out Nicky Parnis’s effort.

San Ġiljan book a berth in the final and in so doing sharpened their scoring skills after inflicting a heavy defeat on Sirens.

It was a match which had the result sealed in the first session, the high points being the scoring opportunism of Matthew and Dino Zammit, who netted 11 goals between them.

The yawning chasm between the two sides was evident from the outset as the Saints netted six times in the opening session.

Matthew Zammit started with a bang as he scored the first five goals for his side. With Dino Zammit, Andreas Galea and Ben Plumpton given extended time in the water, San Ġiljan’s propulsive game kept flourishing.

The uncharitable mood San Ġiljan were in made for an ever-widening scoreline in their favour with coach Dorian Pisani demanding constant commitment from his lads.

By the end of the third session, Dino Zammit had netted four goals.

There was no respite from San Ġiljan as they kept whipping away the goals to make it a mammonth victory with Matthew Zammit reaching a tally of six goals.

EXILES 4

SLIEMA 9

(0-3, 2-2, 1-3, 1-1)

Exiles: M. Castillo, J. Bajada, A. Magri, P. Paris, T. Sullivan 1, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech 1, K. Griscti, N. Paris 1, A. Cousin 1, S. Apap.

Sliema: N. Grixti, J. Gabarretta 1, L. Galea, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, B. Cachia, M. Spiteri Staines 2, N. Saliba, J. Brownrigg 2, J. Gambin 1, Z. Mizzi 2, N. Bugelli 1, A. Theuma.

Refs: Mario Dalli, Peter Balzan.

SAN ĠILJAN 18

SIRENS 5

(6-0, 4-2, 4-2, 4-1)

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, K. Tanti 1, A. Galea 2, B. Grech, M. Mannino, M. Zammit 6 B. Plumpton 1, J.Bonavia 1, Z. Micallef, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 6, G. Vassallo, M. Ortoleva 1

Sirens: O. Gauci, J. Ciantar 1, K. Erdogan, G. Mellilo, J. Zerafa Gregory 1, G. Farrugia 1, I. Riolo, J. Napier, G. Sammut, M. Azzopardi, M. Sciberras 1, M. Cutajar 1.

Refs: Massimo Angilleri, Stefano Licari.