NEPTUNES 10

SAN ĠILJAN 12

(2-4, 4-3, 2-1, 2-4)

San Ġiljan drew first blood in the Premier Division final when they battled past Neptunes to take the lead in the best-of-three final series at the National Pool

As expected the match turned out to be a fascinating affair with both teams giving everything they had in search of victory, but in the end it was San Ġiljan’s superior finishing in key moments that handed them the win.

Australian player Aaron Younger shone for the Saints when he bagged five goals while goalkeeper Jake Tanti also distinguished himself with some fine stops, particularly in the closing second to ensure his team take a 1-0 lead ahead of Monday’s second match.

