A spirited performance was not enough to prevent a third consecutive defeat as San Ġiljan went down 14-12 to Sliema.

The Blues scored four times without reply in the opening session and then withstood the San Ġiljan pressure for the rest of the game to make sure of the points.

Indeed, it was a third defeat for San Ġiljan after back-to-back defeats against Neptunes, with yesterday’s mishap never crossing their mind. However, they have the qualities to come back especially with their pride at stake now.

Sliema took a four-goal lead in the opening session as they displayed better tactical sense and sharper scoring instincts. San Ġiljan were unable to keep on the same wavelength but Guillermo Molina managed to cut the leeway to 4-1. Nicholas Bugelli restored the Blues’ four-goal cushion once again before the end of the first session.

San Ġiljan scored four goals and conceded two as Sliema’s advantage started to whittle down. The Saints finally reserved the tide in the third session when Molina restored equilibrium before Dino Zammit put his team in front for the first time – 9-8. Bugelli levelled matters for Sliema but Zammit scored again, putting San Ġiljan in front at the end of the third session.

At the start of the fourth session, both sides scored two goals each with Michael Spiteri Staines and Norbert Hoznyansky on the mark for Sliema and Molina and Matthew Zammit with a reply for the Saints.

Then, the inspirational Gavril Subotic scored twice in quick succession to tilt the balance in his team’s favour for the last time as Spiteri Staines made Sliema’s victory more emphatic.

The previous match saw Sirens finding the going tough against an improved Marsaxlokk side and it was only in the last session that they made sure of the points.

Tactically Marsaxlokk played wisely and their defence was superb, blocking several attempts as Sirens were found wanting in man-up situations.

It was Joseph Cremona’s side who forged ahead through goals from Ivan Nagaev and Andrija Vlahovic who scored two goals apiece but Sirens kept chasing their opponents to end the first session 4-3 in arrears.

Sirens came back strongly in the second period with Italian Valentino Gallo adding to the leaders’ propulsion with a hat-trick.

Marsaxlokk’s never-say-die attitude still showed and Nagaev made it 10-10 at the end of the third session.

At the start of the fourth session, Stephen Micallef and Nagaev scored for Marsaxlokk and Prescuitti and Gallo did the same for Sirens.

But then, Sirens distanced themselves from their opponents with a couple of goals to seal the issue.

Valletta had an easy ride over Ta’ Xbiex in the lower division.

The First Division leaders won emphatically with little challenge from Ta’ Xbiex. Peter Borg and Miguel Zammit finally showed their true mettle by banging in four goals each.

Valletta relaxed after the change of ends as Ta’ Xbiex grabbed a couple of goals thanks to Nicolò Gitto and Nenad Kacar to give the score a more respectable look.

San Ġiljan 12

Sliema 14

(1-5, 4-2, 4-3, 2-5)

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, B, Grech, A. Galea 1, N, Dobud 1, G. Molina 5, M. Zammit 1, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 3, T. Micallef.

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 1, G. Subotic 3, J, Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 3, M. Spiteri Staines 2, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi, N, Bugelli 4, M. Vassallo.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Giovanni Lo Dico

Valletta 22

Ta Xbiex 13

(6-2, 7-2, 4-6, 5-3)

Valletta: R.Sciortino, J Spiteri Staines , A. Agius , P. Borg 4, A. Bianchi 1, R. Mock 1, M. Zammit 4, M. Mifsud 1, M. Cordina 1, C. Zammit 1, D. Kholod 3, N. Farrugia 4, R. Bonnici, S. Misic 2 .

Ta’ Xbiex: Z. Sciberras, R. Grech, M. de Marco, N. Schiavone 1, M. Carani, S. Azzopardi, D. Fenech 1, N. Saliba 1, N. Kacar 3, G. Sammut 1, K. Tanti 1, N. Gitto 3, A. Theuma, J. Saliba 2.

Refs: Alex DeRaffaele, Giovanni lo Dico.

Sirens 16

Marsaxlokk 13

(3-4, 6-1,1-5, 6-3)

Sirens: N.Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti 3, P. Privitera, M. Grech 2, J. Brownrigg 1, I. Riolo 1, V. Gallo 6, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 2, L. Caruana 1, M. Sciberras , G. Galea Curmi.

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi 1, L. Saliba, M. Rizzo, T. Agius, J. Galea, A. Vlahovic 4, I. Nagaev 7, S. Micallef 1, R. Scerri, M. Pace, M. Martellacci, F. Buhagiar, K. Galea , M. Cacici .

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Tommaso Boccia

Programme

Playing tomorrow

Birżebbuġa vs Ta’ Xbiex - 18.15

Neptunes vs Marsaxlokk - 19.30

Saturday

Valletta vs Otters - 16.45

San Ġiljan vs Exiles - 18.00

Sirens vs Sliema - 19.15

Sunday

Ta’ Xbiex vs Marsascala - 19.00