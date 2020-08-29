San Ġiljan shocked champions Neptunes to win deservedly 13-10 after showing great resilience, better appreciation of tactics and clinical finish.

It was indeed a slick display from Dorian Pisani’s side as they tore into the heart of Neptunes with Ben Plumpton and Paul Fava playing the scoring tune. Neptunes had no answer to their opponents’ resolute play.

San Ġiljan stepped into the driving seat from the second session onwards to take Neptunes by storm and they could obtain a valuable headstart ahead of their rivals at the start of the Premier Division if they beat Birżebbuġa tomorrow.

