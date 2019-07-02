Leaders San Ġiljan struck a psychological blow on Neptunes when they swamped their opponents by a three-goal margin.

San Ġiljan fully deserved their victory as they were always in control and in their foreigners, Niksa Dobud and Guillermo Molina, they had their principle ace cards.

Dobud fought for every ball while Molina was in grand form as he finished as their leading scorer with five goals.

Waterpolo is a sport where excitement reigns supreme and at times tempered with tension when two sides are balanced. And yesterday it was no different.

Neptunes faltered badly in the last session and will have to up their game after succumbing to a second defeat in three matches.

The first session ended at three-all, with Neptunes responding each time they were in arrears.

But Ben Plumpton’s two-quick exclusions was a setback for the Saints. Heavyweight Steve Camilleri was also ominously hanging on fouls at the start of the second session but was still in the water.

San Ġiljan edged Neptunes 3-2 in the second session as Darren Zammit netted a beauty on a grand delivery by Kai Dowling to lift the Saints’ spirits.

It was 6-5 for San Ġiljan at the interval with everything to play for.

Goals were again plentiful in the third session with Molina reaching his hat-trick but Camilleri kept Neptunes in it.

With San Giljan 9-8 to the good going into the last quarter, Neptunes grew increasingly edgy.

The Saints, particularly, Molina kept playing the tune as the player from Spain reached five goals to leave the Reds stunned.

Jovan Popovic’s side lost composure in the last four minutes to allow their tension-free opponents to move convincingly ahead with the last three goals coming from Andreas Galea.

The influential Molina was fouled out two minutes from time but it made no difference.

Otters, helped by five-goal Ferenc Salamon, gained their first point of the season when they shared 24 goals with Marsascala.

Marsascala opened a three-goal advantage in the first session but Otters responded in the second session by reducing the deficit 7-6 after winning that session 4-3.

The Gozitans continued to gain ground and they completed their comeback with under four minutes after the score had been locked at 10-apiece.

Otters’ Salamon netted twice in the last session but Marsascala hit back to take a point.

SUMMARIES

OTTERS 12

MARSASKALA 12

(2-5, 4-3, 3-2, 3-2)

Otters: M. Xerri, C. Spiteri de Barro 1, F. Salamon 3, L. Hyzler, E. Meli 3, M. Lanzon, K. Scicluna, G. Mizzi, A. Mifsud, D. Zahra, B. Lanzon, M. Filipovic 5, D. Camilleri

MARSASKALA: J. Micallef, JC Cutajar 1, A. Camenzuli, M. Manara, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro, K. Milakovic 2, K. Averka 6, J. Culic 1, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, M. Borg, L. Felice 1, J. Ciantar 1,

Refs: Richard Magri, Federico Braghini.

SAN ĠILJAN 13

NEPTUNES 10

(3-3, 3-2, 3-3, 4-2)

SAN ĠILJAN: J. Tanti, B. Grech, A. Galea 3, N. Dobud 1, G. Molina 5, M. Zammit 1, B. Plumpton, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit 1, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 2.

NEPTUNES: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, P. Muslim 2, D. Brguljan 3, S. Camilleri 4, J. Camilleri, J. Abela, N. Zammit, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil, G. Pace 1.

Refs: Marco Piano, Massimo Angilleri.