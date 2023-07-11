San Ġiljan produced a great performance on Tuesday to sink Sliema.

A great comeback, which enabled the Saints to win the third session 9-3, turned out to be decisive as Sliema had neither the guile nor the power to pull the chestnuts out of the fire.

A two-goal start for the Blues courtesy of Jayden Cutajar was annulled by Ben Plumpton and Maro Jokovic before San Ġiljan nosed in front late in the first session.

It had been double shielding on the centre at both ends with little to choose between the teams. That was before Jeremy Abela lost his cap and San Ġiljan exploited the gap left by Sliema on their left flank as Jokovic swan full pitch to beat Nicky Grixti for 3-2.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...