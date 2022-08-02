In a series of waterpolo Knock-out finals this week, San Giljan will be contenders for the trophy in both the men’s and women’s game. The club’s women’s team faces Sliema on Wednesday (18.00) and club committee member in charge of the academy and women’s team Brian Schembri believes this is paves the way for more inclusion and competitiveness.

“The team’s goal is to continue to be competitive, and to be the best team in Malta,” Schembri said.

“Apart from that, I want the club to continue to be inclusive while continuing to encourage more girls to approach the game of waterpolo.”

Team coach Gordan Zammit went a step further to say that the aim was to reach international levels.

“This sport requires a lot of funds and I am happy to coach a team with the aim of the players reaching international levels,” Zammit said.

The San Ġiljan Ozo Group ASC coach said that he is very happy with the commitment of his players, who will do everything to win this final, although he stated that the team, has bigger plans for the future.

