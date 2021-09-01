San Ġiljan yesterday were on a double mission – That of retaining the KO trophy, and to seek redemption after suffering a 10-6 defeat at the hands of Neptunes, which cost them the league title.

Relying on their resilience, tactical discipline and newly-found spirit, they accomplished their double task by defeating their neighbours11-10.

After conceding an early goal, San Ġiljan found some rhythm with Dino and Matthew Zammit orchestrating play on the outside positions. The Saints took a 3-1 at the end of the first session.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta