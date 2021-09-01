San Ġiljan yesterday were on a double mission – That of retaining the KO trophy, and to seek redemption after suffering a 10-6 defeat at the hands of Neptunes, which cost them the league title.
Relying on their resilience, tactical discipline and newly-found spirit, they accomplished their double task by defeating their neighbours11-10.
After conceding an early goal, San Ġiljan found some rhythm with Dino and Matthew Zammit orchestrating play on the outside positions. The Saints took a 3-1 at the end of the first session.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us