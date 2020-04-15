Contrary to tradition, the Maltese did not flock to Marsaxlokk on Wednesday, to take their first dip of the season and celebrate San Girgor.

The tradition dates back to 1543 when the first procession of San Girgor was held in Żejtun as a prayer for Christian unity.

However, some argue that it goes back further, to 1519, and was a ceremony of thanksgiving by survivors of the plague which swept over Malta.

Most years, the religious procession is only the start of the celebrations, with many travelling to Marsaxlokk to enjoy traditional games like tombla, watch horse-drawn carriages and swim for the first time of the year.

The feast of San Girgor is often celebrated with a dip in the sea, as shown in this picture from 2017. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Although COVID-19 kept people in their homes this year, Archbishop Charles Scicluna conducted a private pilgrimage from the Chapel of St Clement in Marsaxlokk to the Church of St Gregory in Żejtun, where he gave his blessing.

This year special prayers were recited calling on divine help for everyone affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.