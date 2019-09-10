The Culture Heritage watchdog has objected to a proposed development in San Ġwann which could endanger the historic cart ruts across the road.

The application seeks permission for the demolition of an existing building and the construction of 10 garages at semi-basement level, two retail outlets and three residential units at ground floor level and 14 overlying residential units over three floors.

The site is in Triq tal-Mensija corner with Triq Sant’ Andrija, San Ġwann.

According to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the present structure has a degree of historical value since it is part of a very legible streetscape, formed by several buildings not exceeding two floors height.

Such properties have consistent architectural elements and they evidently mark the urban development of the area from the early to mid-twentieth century, it said.

The property has traditional ceiling techniques internally and an external yard with further rooms looking into the back street, which include internal spiral staircase and decorated balustrade.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said that given its proximity to the cart ruts, the area has a high archaeological potential and that any development may lead to the discovery of more archaeological features.

Moreover, World War II public air-raid shelters are also located in the vicinity. Air raid shelters are cultural heritage features and should be given utmost protection, it added. In its report to the Planning Authority on PA 3808/19, the Superintendence said that a great extent of the internal spaces, including the rear of the property with architectural elements, and the facade should be integrated into the proposal.

It added that any interventions are to be carried out safeguarding the historic fabric of the premises and that any architectural elements and traditional ceilings should be replaced with something similar.

The Superintendence also objected to the addition of more floors, saying that additional levels should be moderate and sympathetic to the existing building and the streetscape taking into consideration its corner location.

“Given these considerations, the Superintendence objects to the development as proposed, and in the absence of a revised proposal this development application should be refused,” it said.

The Planning Directorate is also recommending its refusal, quoting large excerpts from the report compiled by the culture watchdog.

The case officer, however, inserted an update to his report in which she referred to further information submitted by the applicant’s architect that the existing structure is “in a bad state of repair” and that the property had no historic value.