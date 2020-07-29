San Gwann FC, newly promoted to the First Division as runners up this month, have formed a partnership with English League Two side Crawley Town.

In a statement on Wednesday, Crawley head coach John Yems said he ‘looks forward to seeing some of the Maltese players coming over to the UK’ as the English side will have the opportunity to scout San Gwann players and send potential players abroad.

“I’m pleased to have facilitated the partnership between the two clubs,” Yems said.

“I’m good friends with their manager Jean-Paul (Desira) - the coaching and standard of play is excellent and I look forward to seeing some of the Maltese players coming over to the UK.”

Crawley Town was home to Malta international Luke Gambin, who played at the club whilst on loan from Luton during the 2018-19 season. Gambin managed to score three goals in 28 appearances before the end of the campaign and his return to Luton, ahead of joining Colchester on a free transfer last season.

San Gwann mayor Trevor Fenech is also said to have aided in negotiations.

“The Mayor of San Gwann, Trevor Fenech is very keen to strengthen the bond, which will hopefully lead to a fruitful time for both San Gwann and Crawley Town,” the statement says.