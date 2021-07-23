Serbian defender Nemanja Radojevic is back in Maltese football as the 29-year old has agreed terms with Challenge League side San Ġwann, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Radojevic is remembered for his spell with Hibernians in season 2018-19 during which he made 23 appearances with the Paolites but his contract was not extended at the end of that campaign and return to his homeland where he played for OFK Belgrade.

Now, the powerful defender has been given the opportunity for a second spell in Maltese football as he agreed terms with San Ġwann FC who are looking to bounce back from last season’s disappointment of seeing their hopes of promotion killed off by the COVID-19 pandemic stoppage.

