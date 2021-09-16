San Ġwann FC have unveiled to the media their latest signings, Dutch forward Skender Loshi.

The 22-year-old forward brings with him a wealth of experience at the Challenge League club having played for some top-flight sides in the Netherlands such as NAC Breda.

Loshi has already made his debut for San Ġwann when he netted a brace in the team’s 4-0 win over St George’s in the Challenge League.

“San Ġwann FC are excited to announce the signing of 22-year-old experienced Dutch attacker Skender Loshi,” the Challenge League club said in a statement.

