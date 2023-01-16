A section of San Ġwann's main road will be transformed into a green space in plans announced on Monday which will see traffic diverted to a tunnel.

The plans were disclosed by Steve Ellul during the launch of the new agency, Project Green.

The agency has been tasked by the government to implement the €700 million greening projects promised during last year's electoral campaign.

Ellul said San Ġwann's Vjal ir-Rijan will be transformed into a green open space.

"An underpass will be created for traffic so people can enjoy the green and open space, an extension of the existing Karin Grech garden (opposite the church)," he said.

He said he is aware that the locality suffers from parking issues, and said underground parking spaces will also be built.

The Vjal ir-Riħan project was among pledges listed in Labour's 2022 electoral manifesto. In that document, the PL promised to triple the amount of open space in the area and double the number of parking spots from those presently available.

Garden behind AUM campus in Cospicua

Ellul also announced that a garden will be created behind the American University of Malta campus in Cospicua.

"A multi-storey car park which can hold over 180 cars will be built for the residents to use," he added.

The area, which is currently being used as a car park, was initially earmarked for development as part of the AUM project. Those plans were however dropped following strong and vocal opposition to the project by locals, activists and constituency politicians.

Ellul did not go into detail on when the projects will start but emphasised that Project Green will be at the centre of these future projects and consultations have begun.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said that community engagement was at the heart of the new agency, as it will collaborate closely with all stakeholders, including residents and local councils.

"We want our people to have green open spaces close by to their home and workplace, so they don't have to move their car every time they wish to be in nature," she said.

She said the three principles of the agency were quality, sustainability and collaboration.

"Project Green will focus on collaboration, delivering quality projects for our communities and ensuring their sustainability. The agency will work with other entities to maximise resources and to ensure the continuity of these projects."

She said the agency will focus not only on the quality of materials and methods used for the projects, but also quality in planning and the functionality of the gardens, parks and other green spaces.

"We want to ensure that the spaces we create really make a positive difference and impact in people's lives."

Dalli also emphasised that gardens will have "less concrete and more plants", ideally with the planting of indigenous trees and shrubs. She said new gardens will have fewer tiles and will be accessible to all people, including children with disabilities.