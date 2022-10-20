Seven matches into the new season, the battle for a spot in the top part of the standings remains the focus of every team.

While Sliema Wanderers and Naxxar Lions have shown their strengths with an incredible opening to the season, themiddle of the table hosts the greatest fight of them all.

With no less than seven teams currently on eight points in mid-table, every point matters and San Ġwann coach Ramon Zammit believes that focusing on every opponent will be crucial to making the Championship Pool.

“As expected, the season will be a very tough one, maybe the toughest in the last years,” Zammit told the Times of Malta.

“The final 12-team group out of which half will get relegated, is a scare for every team, meaning that every team will do whatever it takes to win matches and get as many points as possible in this first round.

“Every match is a final and believe me, all teams are well prepared. Every opponent is tough.

“We consider ourselves to have had a decent start – yes we can argue of deserving another two or three points, but we could have lost points in other matches too.”

More details here...